BREAKING: Big Portsmouth injury news over Aussie hitman ahead of Port Vale
Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed the new Fratton favourite is available for selection for the home clash with Andy Crosby’s side, after nearly eight weeks out with an ankle injury.
Yengi made a huge impression at the campaign’s outset, banging in four goals in just 87 minutes of first-team football following his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.
That made him an instant hit with the Pompey faithful, with everyone connected with the club boosted by his return.
Mousinho said: ‘It’s great news for everyone.
‘It was a blow when Kusini got injured, considering the start to the season he had. I think he got four goals to his name in one start and a couple of sub appearances.
‘We’re very, very pleased to see Kusini back out there. He’s going to give everybody a lift and will give Fratton Park a lift to see him around on Saturday. It will give us a real boost and he’s come back real fit and strong.
Yengi has been back in full training this week, but Mousinho did highlight he may have to keep the reins on the powerful front man who will be eager to pick up from where he left off before being sidelined.
Mousinho added: ‘I think we will have to manage it over the next couple of weeks. He will be raring to go and want to start every game.
‘It’s like when he had a far milder ankle injury in pre-season and we had to reintroduce him slowly. Kusini will be raring go but because of his athletic nature we will need to manage him carefully.’