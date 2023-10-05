Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yengi made a huge impression at the campaign’s outset, banging in four goals in just 87 minutes of first-team football following his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.

That made him an instant hit with the Pompey faithful, with everyone connected with the club boosted by his return.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s great news for everyone.

‘It was a blow when Kusini got injured, considering the start to the season he had. I think he got four goals to his name in one start and a couple of sub appearances.

‘We’re very, very pleased to see Kusini back out there. He’s going to give everybody a lift and will give Fratton Park a lift to see him around on Saturday. It will give us a real boost and he’s come back real fit and strong.

Yengi has been back in full training this week, but Mousinho did highlight he may have to keep the reins on the powerful front man who will be eager to pick up from where he left off before being sidelined.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi is back in contention for the clash with Port Vale on Saturday after his injury lay-off. Pic: Jason Brown.

Mousinho added: ‘I think we will have to manage it over the next couple of weeks. He will be raring to go and want to start every game.