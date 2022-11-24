The Blues head coach has recommended to Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes that the talented midfielder should be handed a fresh deal.

In May, Pompey took up their club option on the contract Mingi signed in September 2021, thereby extending his south-coast stay by 12 months.

However, the former Charlton youngster has flourished this season after handed regular first-team involvement, making 24 appearances.

And Cowley wants the club to move swiftly to ensure the 22-year-old is not allowed to depart as a free agent next summer.

He told The News: ‘I would like to extend Jay Mingi’s contract and have encouraged the club to be quite proactive in doing that because, to me, it makes sense at every level.

‘He has loads of potential, wonderful athleticism, his power is beyond this level, we have all seen that in moments of games, and technically he is improving all the time.

‘Nicky and the guys are working hard with him in areas, trying to improve his game understanding and how he can make space for himself to receive the ball.

Danny Cowley wants Jay Mingi to be handed a new Pompey contract. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘In transitional moments of the game he needs to step in and take the space or when he’s recovering and putting out an opponent's counter-attack – you can see he has huge qualities.

‘The club are aware of my thoughts, I would like to tie Jay down to a long-term contract, which also has to be right for all parties, of course.

‘In fairness, if a player earns it then you should act upon it, it doesn’t matter the time of the year, which in this case is November.

‘For us, it would be really good to be able to extend his contract.’

Mingi originally arrived at Pompey in the summer of 2021, taking his place among a large number of triallists striving to catch the eye.

He eventually put pen to paper in September 2021, following an injury-hampered start to the campaign.

Crucially, though, that 12-month deal included a club option to extend it, which the Blues did following an encouraging maiden season.

With injuries biting deep this term, sidelining central midfielders Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson and Joe Morrell, Mingi has been handed a more regular opportunity.