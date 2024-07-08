Breaking: Door still open for ex-Portsmouth title-winner's Fratton Park return
The former Arsenal right-back left the Blues this summer after the club decided against activating their option.
As a consequence, Swanson is on the look-out for a fresh start as he approaches his 24th birthday in September.
However, the Blues have not ruled out a return for the full-back who, despite injuries, still impressed during two seasons on the south coast.
It is understood Pompey talks are ongoing with the full-back’s representatives over a potential fresh Fratton Park deal.
Regardless of declining to take up their 12-month option, head coach John Mousinho rates Swanson highly and would welcome his return.
The situation contrasts with Joe Morrell, whose time at Pompey is now over after being left in a similar position to Swanson at the season’s end.
Unlike the Wales international, communication remains open with the right-back’s people and there is hope a deal can be struck.
The Blues have already signed Jordan Williams to serve as their first-choice right-back this season, while the versatile Terry Devlin has been mooted as a potential back-up.
Yet Swanson, who made 44 appearances during his time with the Blues, is still under consideration for a contract offer.
In the meantime, the free agent hasn’t been involved in Pompey pre-season training, including not attending their Croatian training camp, which is scheduled to end on Friday.
Nonetheless, there could be developments next week upon their return as sporting director Rich Hughes seeks to strengthen his playing squad for the Championship.
