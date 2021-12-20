BREAKING: EFL announce decision over halting season as Portsmouth, Sunderland, Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Co get clarity over path ahead

The league this afternoon issued a statement confirming they are carrying on with the fixture schedule in the face of record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Club bosses were due to meet tomorrow to discuss the path ahead, with the possibility of a ‘circuit breaker’ or a round of fixtures being postponed mooted.

But with the Premier League today stating their intention to continue with the season, the league have decided to follow suit.

In a statement, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: ‘Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

‘We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.

‘With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.’

The expectation is a huge swathe of fixtures will still be postponed with coronavirus rife at a number of clubs.

The EFL have announced their intention to continue with the season. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

But those who can get the fixtures on will avoid the financial hit of lost gate revenue those who can’t fuflil games will take.

Pompey have seen both their weekend trip to AFC Wimbleon and Papa John’s Trophy trip to Exeter called off, with the Grecians also doing likewise with their Boxing Day clash with Swindon amid positive cases in their camp.

Danny Cowley’s side is dealing with a Covid outbreak themselves, on top of a virus which has caused a number of players to be sidelined of late.

Pompey are due to face Oxford United on Boxing Day before going to Plymouth on December 29.

