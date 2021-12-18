BREAKING: EFL chief gives latest on season being halted for Portsmouth, Sunderland, West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Derby County & Co

The Football League’s programme of games has been decimated this weekend, with Pompey’s clash with AFC Wimbledon among those postponed after a Covid outbreak among Danny Cowley’s squad.

Parry revealed a ‘circuit breaker’ has been discussed among league bosses to tackle the rising cases among members.

But the former Liverpool chief executive believes there is no scientific evidence such action will be of benefit in quelling the numbers of positive tests.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parry explained the league’s thoughts are once again on the task of seeing the season to a conclusion.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Focus, Parry said: ‘Clearly we’re having to be very adaptable because we’re consulting with clubs and it’s escalating all the time.

‘Clearly the rates of infection have gone up dramatically, and no doubt will go up dramatically again.

EFL logo

‘It really is a case of taking it one day at a time, but trying to keep calm, balanced and doing our very best to make sure we get the season completed.

‘We’ve discussed it (pausing the season) and wondered whether a short, sharp circuit breaker this weekend would help, but frankly it wouldn’t.

‘There’s no science to suggest it would help, and if you look at the geographical spread it’s clear where the games can go ahead and can’t.

‘There’s talk on the news of the government having another lockdown post-Christmas, a two-week lockdown, so it could be taken out of our hands.

EFL chairman Rick Parry, left. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

‘We’re getting more information and the scientists need more data to try to work out where we’re going with this new strain. It’s too early to tell frankly, but next week we could be in a different position.

‘If we think a circuit breaker will help, we’ll do it, but at the moment there’s no scientific evidence to suggest at this moment of time it will help.

‘Predicting the future is almost impossible, but we have to stick together, stay calm and keep on making balanced decisions based on the latest information.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind