The former Jamaican international has spent the last 10 years at QPR, recently stepping in as interim first-team manager.

And The News understands Rangers’ first-team coach is open to a reunion with the club he served for five-and-a-half years as a popular player.

Hall has established himself as a highly-regarded coach during his time at Loftus Road, rising from overseeing the under-14s to becoming under-23s head coach.

More recently he has worked as the Championship side’s B-team boss, before stepping in to replace Michael Beale on a temporary basis following his November departure for Glasgow Rangers.

Ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was appointed QPR’s head coach in December, yet has retained Hall on his coaching staff as first-team coach.

Nonetheless, it is believed the ambitious 50-year-old would relish an emotional Fratton Park return – a club he still speaks fondly about.

Certainly he fits the head coach remit the Blues are looking for, with Liam Manning and Ian Foster also strongly in contention for the position vacated by Danny Cowley.

Former QPR interim manager Paul Hall has interest in the vacant head coach role at Pompey. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Hall, who possesses the Uefa pro licence, has also recently served as Jamaica’s interim head coach, combining the role with QPR duties.

Having represented the Reggae Boyz as a player 48 times, the 50-year-old stepped up from his role as assistant manager in December 2021 to oversee the remainder of their unsuccessful World Cup 2022 qualification programme.

He subsequently secured qualification for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a game to spare, with the finals taking place in America from June.

Yet Pompey fans will be familiar with Hall’s successful time on the south coast, when he scored 42 goals in 216 appearances after recruited by Jim Smith from Torquay in March 1993.

Paul Hall spent five-and-a-half years at Fratton Park after recruited by Jim Smith from Torquay in 1993. Picture: Anton Want/Allsport

As a Blues player, he participated in the 1998 World Cup finals for Jamaica, alongside Fratton team-mate Fitzroy Simpson.