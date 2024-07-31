Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Scully has been told he is surplus to requirements at Pompey.

The Blues have made the 25-year-old available for transfer as they focus on fine-tuning their playing squad for the Championship.

The former West Ham man has suffered a torrid time with injury since his June 2023 arrival from Wigan for an undisclosed fee, being restricted to just nine outings.

Although he has demonstrated his fitness during the current pre-season, John Mousinho has decided Scully is not part of his plans and didn’t include him in his 19-man squad for Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at MK Dons.

Now the Blues are keen to move on the winger, who has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Mousinho told The News: ‘For us at the football club, it is probably the right time.

‘We’ve had a look at everything pre-season and maybe it’s a good time for both parties to shake hands and part ways if we can find something which is mutually agreeable.

‘He’s still training with us, just didn't travel with us. He wasn’t going to get the minutes, so there was no point in him travelling.

‘Everything is amicable and we’ll try to find the best thing, it might be another club.’

The unfortunate Scully tore the meniscus in his left knee in August 2023 - and his Pompey career never quite recovered.

Following surgery, he returned in December after four months on the sidelines, but, frustratingly, continued to collect knocks and niggles which ended his campaign prematurely.

His sole competitive outing in 2024 was a six-minute cameo off the bench in a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham in January, in which he was harshly booked for simulation.

Scully was back for the start of pre-season and hadn’t missed a session until catching a stomach bug which kept him out of the friendly at Bognor.