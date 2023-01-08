Sky Sports have reported the 42-year-old would welcome the role, which was made vacant after Danny Cowley’s departure on Monday.

It has been claimed the Premier League icon has applied for the job, which would mark his maiden managerial role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Keane was present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday as his former side advanced in the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over the Blues.

He does, of course, become the latest name to reveal their interest in taking over the reigns at the League One club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane had a prolific playing career in the Premier League, where he netted 126 times in 349 appearances for Liverpool, Spurs, West Ham and Leeds.

He would become the Republic of Ireland’s leading goal scorer on 68 strikes and would also play in Italy and in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Keane has expressed an interest to become the new Pompey boss.

After retiring in 2018, the forward turned to coaching where he was appointed Mick McCarthy’s assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, Keane linked up with former Spurs team-mate Jonahan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

The former striker left the Riverside Stadium in 2020 and would go on to complete his UEFA A Pro License.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the ex-Leeds star revealed on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football his desire at becoming a head coach and his passion with developing young players.

He said: I just haven’t had the real opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘And listen, nobody deserves a job because they have a name. I have been lucky that I have been doing my coaching badges since I was 31 so I have all the badges, the Pro Licence.

‘I have been building up to this. I don’t deserve to walk into a job because of my job and my career: I have to earn that. I’ve done my coaching badges, I’ve done my apprenticeship as an assistant so I am looking to get the right opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I have had a few offers but nothing that I really fancied. But I am sure the right one will come around the corner, and I’ll certainly dive into it.