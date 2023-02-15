The 70-year-old has been unveiled as the Addicks’ new CEO on a consultancy basis, following speculation of a switch to The Valley.

It comes 13-years following his exit from Fratton Park after an eight-year stay on the south coast between 2002 and 2010.

Storrie helped the Blues win promotion to the Premier League in 2003 and would also go on to win the FA Cup in 2008.

However, the chief would be blamed by supporters for the club’s demise, which would see Pompey fall in to administration.

News of his appointment comes after owner Thomas Sandgaard rejected a bid from Charlie Methven to take over the club.

CEO Jim Rodwell, technical director Andy Scott and finance director Ed Warrick have all departed Charlton after the ex-Sunderland man’s talks to buy the club came to a close.

For Storrie, he revealed his delight at making his return to English football after a 13-year absence.

Former Pompey chief executive Peter Storrie

He told the Addicks’ club website: ‘I am really pleased that I have been asked to help lead this club forward during this period.

‘I know there has been a lot of change over the last few months and that can bring a nervousness for supporters.

‘My focus will be to use my experience working in football clubs around the world to provide support to staff during this period and to put us in the best position moving forwards.’

With Sandgaard rejecting Methven’s bid to buy the club on Friday, the Addicks owner detailed the reason’s behind his decision.

And the 61-year-old was also pleased to announce the arrival of new CEO Storrie.

Sandgaard said: ‘We had an agreement in place and very specific terms that were clear in that agreement that were relevant to the end of January and coming into February which they didn’t comply with. There were key items in the deal, which they didn’t meet, so I had no option but to call the deal off.

‘Following the end of those discussions we’re now looking at our options moving forwards. We’ve had a variety of parties that have been interested in investing or getting involved with the club and we’ll start to look at those options.