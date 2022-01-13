BREAKING: Frustrated Arsenal starlet Miguel Azeez set to end disappointing Portsmouth loan
Pompey are set to end Miguel Azeez’s Pompey loan spell.
The News understands the Premier League club are unhappy over the lack of game time for the England youth international.
As a consequence, they are expected to recall him halfway through the 19-year-old’s scheduled season-long loan.
A frustrated Azeez has lost his England under-20 spot and made just 10 appearances and scored once for the Blues since arriving at Fratton Park at the end of August.
His final Pompey involvement appears to be as an unused substitute in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.
Danny Cowley introduced five substitutes in that 2-1 Abbey Stadium defeat, with only Azeez and teenage keeper Toby Steward not called up.
Overall, Azeez made 10 appearances, of which just five starts came in League One.
It represents a disappointing loan spell for the Arsenal man, who largely failed to match up to expectations after Cowley pulled off something of a coup to bring him to the south coast.
Any blow of losing him will be offset by Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe’s recent return from injury, joining Joe Morrell and Shaun Williams to compete for two midfield spots.
Azeez’s anticipated exit would leave three loan spots accommodated for Pompey – with two vacancies.
