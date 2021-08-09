Breaking: Ipswich look to hijack Portsmouth's move for Luton and Wales midfielder Joe Morrell

Joe Morrell in Euros 2020 action for Wales against Italy. Picture: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The News understands that the big-spending Tractor Boys are readying a move for the Luton midfielder.

And they could be joined by others looking to take advantage of the Wales international regular’s availability.

The Blues were closing in on an eye-catching deal for the 24-year-old, with Morrell seen as one of Danny Cowley’s prime transfer targets this summer.

They were hopeful of making an announcement today, along with confirmation that Louis Thompson is joining on a pay-as-you-play basis.

The Thompson deal is still set to go ahead as planned.

But there’s now doubts whether he’ll be joined by Morrell following the emergence of Ipswich’s interest.

A move to Fratton Park would instigate an automatic pay cut, with the Blues unable to match the wages the European Championship star is currently on at the Hatters.

However, such a sacrifice would not be needed at Portman Road, with Cook – backed by his club’s new American owners – ready to blow Pompey out of the water again in terms of wages.

A similar scenario developed when the Blues looked to seal a loan move for then Rangers centre-back George Edmundson, only for Ipswich to offer the former Oldham defender a lucrative permanent move.

Another factor which could prove costly for Cowley, who worked previously with Morrell at Lincoln, is that he originates from Ipswich and would welcome a return to the area.

Although, the Pompey boss was hoping his former working relationship with the player would play a key role in a move to the south coast.

At present, the Blues only have two recognised midfielders in Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams.