And that will put paid to Pompey attempting to engineer a move to Fratton Park for the Manchester City attacker.

The Blues have been keeping tabs on Rogers, with the 20-year-old staying put for the first half of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

That follows on from an unsuccessful loan spell in the Championship with Bournemouth last season, where the forward was restricted to just a single league start amid 17 appearances.

Rogers had a loan stint with Lincoln over the second half of the 2020-21 season, bagging six goals following his £4m move to City from West Brom.

It’s at Sincil Bank where the pacy and skilful talent worked with current Blackpool boss Michael Appleton.

That relationship has put the Tangerines in a strong position to see a deal to fruition, with Rogers, who has also been linked with Huddersfield and Swansea, set to go out on loan next month.

Pompey have developed a decent relationship with City, who possess a huge array of emerging talent.

Morgan Rogers. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Premier League giants saw how beneficial a season on loan at Fratton Park proved to Gavin Bazunu’s development, before he eventually agreed a £12m summer move to Southampton.

It will not be enough to seal a deal for Rogers, however, as Pompey look to accelerate their transfer business.

Cowley has put attacking pace at the top of his January shopping list, as he looks to inject much-needed impetus into the Blues’ league ambitions.

Pompey currently have five loan players in their squad - the maximum number allowed to be named in a matchday squad.

That would likely mean having to move out one of the existing loanees in the event of bringing in a temporary addition.

Striker Joe Pigott appears the most likely to fall into that category, after limited playing time following his arrival from Ipswich. Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma, Owen Dale and Josh Griffiths are the other loan recruits.

Pompey do also have money available in their transfer kitty to bring in permanent additions, but just a single space available for players over the age of 21 under League One squad cap rules.