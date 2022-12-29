And that will see the Blues bid to recruit a new striker when the shutters come up for business on Sunday.

Cowley will also aim to land a new right-back, as he goes about reshaping his squad for the second half of the campaign.

The Pompey boss has shot down reports he’s made a move for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

He explained his primary focus lies further up the pitch, with his side failing to score in the past four league games.

Cowley said: ‘We would definitely like to add some pace and athleticism to the top end of the pitch, and support the good players we’ve got in the building already.

‘We also have some injuries in key positions, so we know what we would like.

‘We’re focussed and have our targets.

Danny Cowley

‘The ambition here is to get better short term, but also get better longer term.

‘We always try to do that with our recruitment.

‘We need that athleticism. We like to play with purpose and be able to stretch sides.

‘To do that you need pace on the opponent’s defensive line.

‘The counter-attack moment is also a great moment, because you attack an opponent who is disorganised or lacking numbers.

‘We know this is a much easier moment to score. For those reasons pace is an important attribute we need.’

Cowley is under no illusions over the significance of what lies ahead for Pompey in the transfer market over the coming weeks.

He pointed to the work carried out at the start of the year in bolstering his resources, for what proved to be a strong end to the campaign.

Hayden Carter and Aiden O’Brien both proved to be January hits, with Tyler Walker’s loan arrival from Coventry missing the mark.

Denver Hume had a strong opening after signing from Sunderland, with back-up keeper Ollie Webber the other addition.

Cowley also had success in removing big earners like John Marquis and Ellis Harrison from his wage bill.

He added: ‘Football is a unique industry and you can only improve the personnel within two periods of the year.

‘So you have to attack each period.

‘We made some good decisions last January, and came out of the window significantly better than we went into it.

‘That showed in taking 35 points from the last 18 games.

