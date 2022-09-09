News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: News on EFL fixture plan moving forward for Portsmouth, West Brom, Norwich City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town & Co after weekend postponement

The EFL are set to continue with their programme next week.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:58 pm

And that means Pompey’s fixtures against Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle are due to take place, as things stand.

The News understands the plan is for the Football League programme to resume after the cancelled fixtures this weekend, following the death of the Queen.

That will likely see the trip to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday going ahead, before Plymouth Argyle arrive at Fratton Park the following Saturday.

The only barrier to fixtures going ahead will be if a club does not possess the resources to safely stage a match.

A concern has been aired that the redeployment of bodies to London for the Queen’s funeral could put a strain on police resources.

With the funeral earmarked to take place on Monday, September 19, it’s believed that wouldn’t provide a major issue for matches staged the previous Saturday - as is the case for Danny Cowley’s men.

The EFL and Premier League acted swiftly this morning in postponing Friday and Saturday fixtures as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

EFL logo

That was after talks this morning with key players and members of the Football League community.

An EFL statement read: ‘Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

‘This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

‘Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

‘Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.’

