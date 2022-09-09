BREAKING: News on EFL fixture plan moving forward for Portsmouth, West Brom, Norwich City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town & Co after weekend postponement
The EFL are set to continue with their programme next week.
And that means Pompey’s fixtures against Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle are due to take place, as things stand.
The News understands the plan is for the Football League programme to resume after the cancelled fixtures this weekend, following the death of the Queen.
That will likely see the trip to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday going ahead, before Plymouth Argyle arrive at Fratton Park the following Saturday.
Most Popular
-
1
LATEST: Talks to decide if Portsmouth, Sunderland, Norwich City, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and rest of EFL's fixtures will take place following death of the Queen
-
2
Latest: Portsmouth rival's owner slammed for ‘disgusting’ Queen tribute, Bristol Rovers boss reveals free agent demand and ex-Sheff Wed and Derby County striker makes return to League One side
-
3
Ex-Sheffield United, Coventry, Reading, and Sunderland striker Marc McNulty: I wish I could rewind and relive my time at Portsmouth. I love the place - and there's been nightmare times since
-
4
'I need the right manager to help me': Ex-Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield United, Dundee United, Bradford and Sunderland striker bids to resurrect stalled career
-
5
LATEST: Update on EFL and Premier League games taking place this weekend for Portsmouth, Manchester United, Liverpool, Sunderland, Norwich City & Co
The only barrier to fixtures going ahead will be if a club does not possess the resources to safely stage a match.
A concern has been aired that the redeployment of bodies to London for the Queen’s funeral could put a strain on police resources.
With the funeral earmarked to take place on Monday, September 19, it’s believed that wouldn’t provide a major issue for matches staged the previous Saturday - as is the case for Danny Cowley’s men.
The EFL and Premier League acted swiftly this morning in postponing Friday and Saturday fixtures as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
That was after talks this morning with key players and members of the Football League community.
An EFL statement read: ‘Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
‘This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.
‘Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.