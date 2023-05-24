The News understands the Blues are leaning towards parking a move for the front man this summer, as their transfer planning continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey head coach has been mulling over pursuing a player he is well acquainted with from their time together at Oxford, with the 25-year-old spending the first half of the 2018-19 season at the Kassam Stadium.

Smith’s stock has gone on to soar since that period, with the former Reading trainee smashing in 21 goals in the 2021-22 season at the Abbey Stadium.

That prompted talk of Championship interest from Preston as well as a suggestion Danny Cowley was keen at Pompey last summer, a notion which was shot down by the former boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith found things harder this term as Cambridge struggled but produced a ferocious finale, delivering seven goals in nine outings, to help the U’s dramatically secure their survival on the final day.

Mousinho is looking for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Smith being an obvious options as one of the best out-of-contract options around at Pompey’s level.

Sam Smith

A potential issue, however, would be the notion of the Manchester man coming in and being behind Colby Bishop in the striking pecking order at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop remains the Blues’ prized asset and has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

Pompey are under no pressure to sell the 26-year-old, however, and don’t see anyone putting the kind of deal together to tempt them to do so – for a player who’s settled at PO4.

With a quiet confidence over Bishop staying put, he is certain to be the main man leading the line next term.

And with the Blues likely to lean towards play one out-and-out striker, that would consign Smith to a back-up role behind the £500,000 arrival from Accrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of strikers, that position would perhaps be best suited to an exciting emerging talent, rather than an experienced and established operator.