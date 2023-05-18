The News understands the Blues believe their prized asset is looking more and more likely to lead the line for them next season.

Bishop’s outstanding form following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington last summer has seen talk of interest from the Championship emerge.

That’s off the back of a 24-goal campaign and excellent performances leading the line, which saw the 26-year-old sweep the board with player of the season honours.

The Nottingham hitman’s form has seen talk of interest from the likes of Ipswich and Blackburn emerge in recent months.

Bishop himself stated he was planning to be at Fratton Park next season, but he couldn’t be certain what was going to take place before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

His thoughts over being happy and settled at Pompey have been conveyed to boss John Mousinho, in discussions since the season came to a close.

The head coach has indicated himself he is planning for a first full season in the Fratton hot seat with Bishop leading the line for his side.

Mousinho is also taking confidence from the fact he is under absolutely no pressure whatsoever from the Pompey board to cash in on the striker.

Even a massive offer could be rejected for a striker, who could conceivably command as much as £4m in the current transfer market.

Pompey are in a secure position with Bishop having two years to run on his existing agreement - and a further 12-month option in the club’s favour.

If a side were to offer Bishop a huge increase on his personal terms playing at a higher level, the Blues would realistically find it hard to stand in the player’s way of moving on.

But there appears to be a dearth of Championship club capable of putting a package together, which could satisfy both Pompey and Bishop on that front.

There, of course, cannot be any certainty on what will unfold in the coming months, with the Blues themselves saying they expect interest in a player of their striker’s quality.