Jamal Lowe is not on Pompey’s radar for an emotional Fratton Park return.

The Blues are seeking to add three wingers to their Championship squad during the summer transfer window.

However, The News understands Lowe isn’t currently on their wish list, despite being available on a free transfer following his Bournemouth departure.

While the Pompey hierarchy remain admirers of the former Fratton favourite’s talents, in reality they have conceded the 29-year-old is out of their reach financially.

Jamal Lowe remains a huge Fratton Park favourite after a successful two-and-a-half years with Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe has spent three seasons at Dean Court, with the Cherries operating in the Premier League for the last two, although he rarely featured.

Instead the attacker was at QPR on a season-long loan in 2022-23, while last year had a six-month spell with former club Swansea.

Irrespective of now being a free agent, his wages remain out of reach for a newly-promoted Blues side, who are inevitably without the financial clout of the vast majority of Championship clubs.

Since his Pompey departure for Wigan in August 2019, Lowe has become an established Championship performer, with 39 goals at that level.

The former Hampton & Richmond man’s deep affection for the Blues also marks him out as potentially an ideal recruit for a team eager to bolster their attacking options following Abu Kamara’s return to Norwich.

Nonetheless, the Blues do not consider Lowe’s return as a realistic prospect and are instead eyeing new signings elsewhere.

That is bound to disappoint a number of the Fratton faithful, who would have welcomed the Wembley hero back to Fratton Park after a highly successful previous two-and-a-half year spell.

Lowe scored 39 goals in 119 Blues appearances, in the process winning the League Two title and Checkatrade Trophy, while also reached the 2018-19 League One play-off semi-finals under Kenny Jackett.

He has since featured for Wigan, Swansea, Bournemouth, QPR and, last season, Swansea once more.