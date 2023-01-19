News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: Oxford United defender set for Portsmouth head coach role in surprise late twist

Pompey are set to appoint Oxford United’s John Mousinho as their new head coach.

By Neil Allen
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:30pm

The 36-year-old has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Danny Cowley, despite still being a player at the Kassam Stadium.Indeed, the central defender has played eight times this season, most recently in the FA Cup against Woking in November.

Nonetheless, he’s a candidate which interests the Blues following a thorough selection process led by chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes.

Mousinho has been head of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players' board since May 2021, while natural leadership skills have seen him captain Oxford and Burton.

Overall, he has represented Brentford, Wycombe, Stevenage, Preston, Gillingham, Burton and Oxford.

Pompey are pushing to name their new head coach before Saturday’s visit of Exeter to Fratton Park in League One.

Although, in the case of Mousinho, they must first obtain permission from the U’s, where he remains contracted as a player.

However, that is regarded as a formality, as he sets about resurrecting the Blues’ flagging season.

Pompey are targeting Oxford's John Mousinho to become their new head coach. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
