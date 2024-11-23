Breaking

BREAKING: Pitch inspection for Portsmouth clash with Blackburn Rovers

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 10:58 GMT
A pitch inspection is taking place at 11am at Blackburn | CameraSport - Lee Parker
An 11am pitch inspection is taking place this morning ahead of Pompey’s clash with Blackburn.

The Ewood Park surface is being assessed by referee Farai Hallam with heavy rainfall in Lancashire, as Storm Bert hits the UK.

More to follow.

