BREAKING: Pitch inspection for Portsmouth clash with Blackburn Rovers
An 11am pitch inspection is taking place this morning ahead of Pompey’s clash with Blackburn.
The Ewood Park surface is being assessed by referee Farai Hallam with heavy rainfall in Lancashire, as Storm Bert hits the UK.
More to follow.
