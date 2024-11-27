BREAKING: Pompey clash with Millwall postponed

Live

Pompey clash with Millwall postponed

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 20:43 BST

Good evening from Fratton Park for tonight’s clash under the lights with Millwall.

Pompey aim for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, as Neil Harris’ in-form Londoners arrived at PO4.

John Mousinho’s side will be fresh after Saturday’s clash with Blackburn was postponed, while their opponents held high-flying Sunderland at The Den.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm. Then it’s more chat before we bring you live kick-by-kick commentary from 7.45pm.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:19 BST

The game that never was

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 21:15 BST

The club's statement

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:47 BST

More details

Appears the ongoing intermittent power and issues about getting fans in and out safely were key factors in the postponement.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:43 BST

Announcement confirms postponement

A stadium announcement says the game is off ‘due to circumstances beyond the club’s control’.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:41 BST

GAME OFF

GAME POSTPONED

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:39 BST

No sign of a game getting underway anytime soon here

And the longer this goes on it feels the game is less likely to go ahead.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:33 BST

Lights coming back in the stands

South Stand and Milton now seems to have power. Fratton End and North Stand still dark, however.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:28 BST

Players warming up

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:27 BST

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:24 BST

No official development

The game certainly now looks playable, a conceivable issue for no official announcement could be over the game finishing late and then getting fans - particularly the Millwall fans transported back to London.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:22 BST

Awaiting further updates

The last announcement was literally to say there would be another annoucement

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:21 BSTUpdated 20:23 BST

Power is now restored!

Both sets of players now warming up.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 20:01 BST

Match in doubt

A power cut at Fratton Park has thrown Pompey’s clash with Millwall into doubt.

The Championship match has been delayed with it due to kick-off at 7.45pm, after a mains power issue.

That took place 10 minutes before kick-off with a stadium announcement confirming the problem, but no estimation of when it will be resolved.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 19:40 BST

Here's some video of the scenes!

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 19:39 BST

POWER CUT AT FRATTON!

The lights have gone out at Pompey - and it’s not a pre-game show!

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 19:02 BST

Pompey team news with details of Kusini Yengi's injury as Colby Bishop starts.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 18:51 BST

Bishop starts

Bishop in for his first start since heart surgery. Yengi goes out of the squad after picking up a knee injury on international duty. It’s believed the issue isn’t too bad, but will confirm with John Mousinho after. Silvera also out of the squad with Blair and Sorensen coming on to the bench.

Wed, 27 Nov, 2024, 18:49 BST

One change for Pompey

