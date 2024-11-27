BREAKING: Pompey clash with Millwall postponed
Pompey aim for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, as Neil Harris’ in-form Londoners arrived at PO4.
John Mousinho’s side will be fresh after Saturday’s clash with Blackburn was postponed, while their opponents held high-flying Sunderland at The Den.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm. Then it’s more chat before we bring you live kick-by-kick commentary from 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey v Millwall
The game that never was
The club's statement
More details
Appears the ongoing intermittent power and issues about getting fans in and out safely were key factors in the postponement.
Announcement confirms postponement
A stadium announcement says the game is off ‘due to circumstances beyond the club’s control’.
GAME OFF
GAME POSTPONED
No sign of a game getting underway anytime soon here
And the longer this goes on it feels the game is less likely to go ahead.
Lights coming back in the stands
South Stand and Milton now seems to have power. Fratton End and North Stand still dark, however.
Players warming up
No official development
The game certainly now looks playable, a conceivable issue for no official announcement could be over the game finishing late and then getting fans - particularly the Millwall fans transported back to London.
Awaiting further updates
The last announcement was literally to say there would be another annoucement
Power is now restored!
Both sets of players now warming up.
Match in doubt
A power cut at Fratton Park has thrown Pompey’s clash with Millwall into doubt.
The Championship match has been delayed with it due to kick-off at 7.45pm, after a mains power issue.
That took place 10 minutes before kick-off with a stadium announcement confirming the problem, but no estimation of when it will be resolved.
Here's some video of the scenes!
POWER CUT AT FRATTON!
The lights have gone out at Pompey - and it’s not a pre-game show!
Pompey team news with details of Kusini Yengi's injury as Colby Bishop starts.
Bishop starts
Bishop in for his first start since heart surgery. Yengi goes out of the squad after picking up a knee injury on international duty. It’s believed the issue isn’t too bad, but will confirm with John Mousinho after. Silvera also out of the squad with Blair and Sorensen coming on to the bench.
