BREAKING: Portsmouth match at Crewe called off

Pompey’s match at Crewe has this afternoon been called off.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:06 pm
It wasn't all smiles for Danny Cowley this afternoon, with the Gresty Road clash with Crewe called off. Picture: Joe Pepler

The referee made the decision following a 1.50pm inspection at Gresty Road, with the pitch declared waterlogged.

The official’s concern centred on the side of the pitch situated in front of the Main Stand, which is heavily sodden, while, worringly, rain continues to fall.

Despite the ball bouncing and able to roll relatively freely, the deteriorating state of the pitch was enough for it to be called off.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It’s disappointment for Danny Cowley, who had targeted the clash with the League One strugglers as an opportunity to register three successive wins.

Meanwhile, around 1,600 Pompey fans had made the trip to Gresty Road.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

PortsmouthDanny CowleyLeague OneMark Waldron YouFratton Park