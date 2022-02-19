BREAKING: Portsmouth match at Crewe called off
Pompey’s match at Crewe has this afternoon been called off.
The referee made the decision following a 1.50pm inspection at Gresty Road, with the pitch declared waterlogged.
The official’s concern centred on the side of the pitch situated in front of the Main Stand, which is heavily sodden, while, worringly, rain continues to fall.
Despite the ball bouncing and able to roll relatively freely, the deteriorating state of the pitch was enough for it to be called off.
It’s disappointment for Danny Cowley, who had targeted the clash with the League One strugglers as an opportunity to register three successive wins.
Meanwhile, around 1,600 Pompey fans had made the trip to Gresty Road.
