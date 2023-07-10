News you can trust since 1877
Breaking: Portsmouth announce arrivals of five new young hopefuls - including Dundee United forward

Pompey have added five new recruits to their academy set up.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

Midfielder’s Harry Clout, Jayden Keteku and Luke Staight join defender Cody Howard and forward Connor May in penning apprenticeships at Fratton Park ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Academy coach Greg Miller announced the quintet will join the Blues’ under-18 side ahead of the upcoming season.

The 47-year-old told the official club website: ‘Some of them were with the academy last season and have already experienced training and game opportunities with the team, which will have help them settle into a new full-time environment.

‘The scholar programme is designed to broaden the players’ understanding of the club, its traditions and the values we operate by.‘We want them to be invested in their educational content, life skills events and the broader learning offered by our multi-disciplinary team to ensure they take the most of this two-year programme.

‘We have started to get a degree of success for scholars moving to pro contracts in the past couple of seasons and hopefully these players will rise to that challenge and progress to the necessary level to do the same.

‘I welcome them and their families to the academy and hope they enjoy this journey and all the learning that will come with it.’

