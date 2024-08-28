BREAKING: Portsmouth beat Sheffield Wednesday to loan transfer of exciting Brighton striker
The Blues have brought in the rising Brighton starlet for the campaign, with The News first to report interest in the Irish striker last Friday.
O’Mahony bolsters John Mousinho’s front line with Colby Bishop out long term, after undergoing heart surgery last month.
The 19-year-old made his top-flight breakthrough last season after hitting the goal trail in impressive style at Premier League 2 level, with rivals Sheffield Wednesday also keen on securing his services.
O’Mahony signed off with the Seagulls by hitting the back of the net in their 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Crawley on Tuesday night.
The Cork talent becomes Pompey’s 14th signing of a busy summer of transfer activity.
