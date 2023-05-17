It is believed to be an amicable parting of the ways, with Hackett and Hume desperate for first-team football and recognising that won’t be at Fratton Park.

However, with the duo out of contract in the summer of 2024, Pompey require a fee, particularly as each were signed in six-figure deals.

The News understands there have already been tentative enquiries from other clubs ahead of the transfer window reopening on June 10.

Certainly Hackett is a player they are confident will find suitors, having previously attracted interest from Lincoln, Bristol Rovers and Exeter in January.

Back then, Lincoln lodged a bid for the attacker, although it arrived late on deadline day, while the newly-appointed Mousinho also wanted time to assess his talents.

Despite subsequently several impressive cameos from the bench in the second half of the campaign, Pompey are now willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old recruited from Bromley in January 2020.

Pompey have received early interest in out-of-favour pair Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

And Lincoln are expected to return for Hackett – only this time there won’t be too much resistance.

As for Hume, he has endured a miserable time on the south coast since arriving in January 2022 under Danny Cowley.

Nonetheless, the attacking left-back still has admirers, with clubs having come forward to enquire over his availability.

Although Pompey must accept he will fetch a fraction of the £200,000 they paid Sunderland for his services 18 months ago.

Unquestionably his stock has plummeted after just 29 appearances during his time at the club, albeit with availability also impacted by a long-term back injury and Connor Ogilvie’s form.

The Blues have already offloaded eight players this summer, including Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs, whose contracts were not renewed.