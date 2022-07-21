The 25-year-old has this afternoon completed his much-anticipated Fratton Park switch for an undisclosed fee.

Bishop arrives from Accrington on a three-year deal with a club option as Danny Cowley at last gets his man following a week which must have severely tested his patience.

On Monday, the in-demand striker appeared destined for Pompey, only for Blackpool’s late emergence and the lure of Championship football establishing them as the new front runners.

It means Cowley has significantly bolstered his striking options, with Bishop joining Joe Pigott, who himself arrived on loan from Ipswich last Friday.

With a record of 39 goals in 123 appearances for Accrington, the former Notts County man has been a reliable source of League One goals over the last three seasons.

Now he’ll be bidding the fire the Blues to the Championship after becoming Cowley’s seventh capture of the summer.

Colby Bishop has today joined Pompey on a three-year deal. Picture: Portsmouth FC

