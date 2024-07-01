Breaking: Portsmouth boss' frank admission over Wrexham target Joe Morrell's Fratton Park future
Although John Mousinho is adamant the Blues will continue to oversee the Wales midfielder’s rehabilitation from his long-term knee issue.
Despite having declined to activate a club option to retain Morrell for an additional 12 months, Pompey had previously intimated they were still open to retaining him.
However, Mousinho has today revealed there are presently no negotiations taking place to keep the 27-year-old on the south coast.
Now a free agent, Morrell will not be short of offers, with Wrexham having strong interest in the 37-capped international.
Although the former Luton man is currently focused on regaining his fitness after a season-ending injury to his left knee at Oxford United in January, requiring an operation.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Regardless of the contract situation with Joe, he is part of the set-up here, we want to make sure we get him back and get him fully fit.
‘Similar to Ronan last year, any player that gets injured while with us will get that full commitment from us to get them back on the pitch.
‘Joe has been superb to have around the place this summer and is a brilliant character regardless of any situation going on, Joe has been great to have around.
‘It’s like with Ronan last year when we shook hands at the end and went our separate ways - and he’s managed to get a good deal off the back of that.
‘‘At the moment there is nothing pending with him, so we’ll keep monitoring that situation. But, at the minute, our focus for Joe is just getting him back fit.
‘There are no negotiations going on at present, but, whatever happens with Joe, we will make sure we will look after him.’
Morrell was recruited by Danny Cowley from Luton in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee.
He went on to total 105 appearances and one goal for Pompey, captaining them on occasions during last season’s League One title campaign.
Certainly he was a first-choice central midfield presence under Mousinho, netting his only Blues goal in the 2-0 success over Exeter in the head coach’s first match in charge in January 2023.
Morrell was not present at Pompey pre-season training on Monday and was instead undergoing treatment with Wales.
