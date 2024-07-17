Breaking: Portsmouth boss laughs off transfer bid claims for reported Brentford, Leicester and Stoke target
According to Football Insider, Norwich could be persuaded to part with the talented winger for a ‘significant offer’.
Certainly the Blues have made no secret of their desire to bring the 20-year-old back to Fratton Park following an outstanding loan spell last season.
Rich Hughes last week told The News he wouldn’t rule out Kamara returning to the south coast this summer, although admitted it would be difficult.
Although Mousinho has denied claims they are poised to table a big-money offer for the England Under-20 international.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘I did see the rumours. I do chuckle when they talk about readying a bid or preparing a bid, it’s like we are baking a cake!
‘If we’re going to put a bid in, we’d just put it down on a piece of paper and send it in - which we haven’t done.
‘I don’t usually speak about players that are contracted to other clubs, but Abu was here last season and you know our admiration for him.
‘As far as we’re concerned, he is involved in Norwich’s pre-season. He played at the weekend against Northampton and, at the minute, is fully involved in Norwich’s first-team squad. So there’s nothing coming from us at the moment.
‘Obviously if something does become available and if Norwich want to have another year’s worth of experience or decide to move him on, we will certainly be interested.’
Should Norwich wish to cash in on Kamara, undoubtedly he would fetch comfortably in excess of £1m, with 12 months left on his contract.
Yet the indications are the Canaries rate the winger highly and, following his Fratton Park loan spell, he will now be integrated into their first-team.
Mousinho added: ‘I don’t know if he’s in our price range, we’ve barely been thinking about it.
‘Instinctively we waved goodbye to Abu and if there is ever an opportunity again then brilliant, but we didn’t think that would be the case with him. So we’re not really wasting a huge amount of time on it.’
