Pompey are weighing up a summer move for Crystal Palace’s emerging ace Hindolo Mustapha.

But Blues boss John Mousinho is refusing to be drawn on a potential move for the Sierra Leone international, who’s making waves at Premier League 2 level for the top-flight outfit.

Pompey were this week linked with a loan move for the 18-year-old attacker, who has already made the senior breakthrough for his country.

Mousinho confirmed he was present to watch Mustapha deliver a searing performance, grabbing two eye-catching goals for the Eagles last night in a 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea at under-21 level.

But the Pompey boss wouldn’t be drawn on making a move for Mustapha in particular, who Palace fans are branding a ‘special’ talent as he makes hurtling progress.

The News understands, however, the powerful operator is a consideration for the Blues this summer as they bid to improve their squad.

A loan move would be the avenue to a deal, though, there are also plenty of other options being explored in forward areas.

When asked about Mustapha, Mousinho stated he was at the game but also made it clear he didn’t feel it was fair to talk about individual players on show.

He said: ‘With the Premier League 2 games it’s the quarter-finals and it’s a really exciting time to see young talent.

‘It’s an exciting time to see young talent that’s emerging and there’s plenty of that on both sides for Crystal Palace.

‘It was just nice to watch the game and not worry about today. I’ll keep going to games next week as well.

‘We can keep guessing all we want but I won’t comment on individual players!

‘He (Mustapha) is contracted to Crystal Palace and, particularly with young lads, you don’t want to create any pressure on the young boys.

‘It’s not the first time I’ve seen Crystal Palace, it’s the fourth time I’ve seen them and it’s not the first time I’ve seen Chelsea.

‘I’ve been to a lot of those games and I’ve really enjoyed them because the standard’s great. You can also get to the games without traffic too, which is always amazing!’