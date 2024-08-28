BREAKING: Portsmouth boss responds to talk of £900,000 bid for Australian starlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho insisted Pompey will continue to invest in emerging talent after being touted for a £900,000 move for Aussie starlet Nathan Matthews.

But the Blues boss wouldn’t be drawn into confirming interest in Sydney FC’s rising defensive prospect, as the transfer window reaches its climax.

Matthews has surfaced as a late-window name linked with Pompey, as they look to strengthen their back line ahead of Friday evening’s deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has made hurtling emergence in the A-League, with the 6ft 5in talent being touted for international honours after a big maiden campaign breakthrough.

Mousinho stated Matthews was a player he was aware of and rated, but didn’t expand on the chances of move for the player before the close of the window.

Money remains available however for fees now and moving forward.

When asked about Matthews, Mousinho said: ‘It’s unfair to comment. He’s a really good, young player who will be linked to clubs - but it’s nothing we would comment on.

‘There always has been (money available for fees).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s a fine balance between not spending money unnecessarily but also not missing out on anything. If there is any opportunity to do a player who really fits the club model, the club will make funds available to do that. That’s the way we do want to operate.

‘The only one which went away from that slightly this summer was Matt Ritchie, for different reasons and he’s worth his weight in gold having him around the place. We are flexible in the way we want to approach things and money is available.’

Matthews is the latest Australian name to surface, with Pompey putting an extensive amount of work into looking at talent from the other side of the world.

Kusini Yengi, Jacob Farrell and Sammy Silvera make up the current Aussie contingent in the Blues squad, while the likes of Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill is another option who has been watched closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Ever since we signed Kusini it’s a market we’ve looked at with great interest. Sammy is one we looked at last summer before he went to Middlesbrough, so when he became available this summer it was an easy one to do.

‘Jacob is another one added to the list, so it’s definitely a market we’re looking at.’