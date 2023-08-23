The Blues head coach is eyeing one more attacking recruit ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Pompey have been forced to re-evaluate their squad following injuries to Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi, with the duo expected to be out for another two months at least.

Mousinho admits there’s room within the playing budget to add signing number 14 of a busy summer, but rules out replacing both of the injured players.

Manchester City’s Alex Robertson was the most recent recruit, joining on a season-long loan more than a fortnight ago.

But the search continues for another fresh arrival ahead of the deadline a week on Friday.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Without giving a concrete answer on it, we are still looking at other additions because of the two injuries we’ve picked up, but it’s not quite as straightforward as every transfer.

‘We’re looking at the right mix of what cover we might need across those two positions or which one we might prioritise. That is something we have been working on.

Alex Robertson remains Pompey's 13th - and most recent signing - of a busy summer transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The overall answer is we are not ruling anything out at the moment, but nothing is imminent. We’re looking at a couple of options, so it’s not a definite yes or no, but we are not 100 per cent done.

‘I think it will be one addition, we have a squad which we thought was about right with everybody fully fit, so if we lose two players we need to look at it again.

‘Kas (Kusini) is going to be back with us before Christmas, Tom should be back with us before Christmas, although maybe a month on from Kas, but we don’t want to end up with an overly-bloated squad.

‘There is still room in the budget, the owners have been great, yet these sorts of things can pop up late when we normally think we are done.

‘Since I have been here, the owners have had that flexibility. The only thing they’re concerned about is making Pompey better and we want to be prudent with that, we want to be wise with it, we don’t want to waste the owners’ money.

‘But, at the same time, there’s no-one saying that’s your lot and be absolutely done with it - they are open to suggestions.’

And he concedes they may even head down the route of their next signing being permanent.

He added: ‘We are still looking at everything. Something might pop up on a permanent that we think is too good to turn down.

‘As it stands, it doesn't look like any of those deals we might have wanted are now there, so we don’t want to force anything through, we don’t want to waste anybody’s money.

‘Loans naturally are the ones where you think you might be able to get something late in the window because of how things change.