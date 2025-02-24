Colby Bishop has pledged his future to Pompey.

The popular striker has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal, tying him to Fratton Park until the summer of 2028.

Bishop’s existing contract was scheduled to expire this summer, although Pompey held a 12-month option to extend.

However, they have opted to secure the 28-year-old on a new long-team deal in a huge boost for the Blues.

Colby Bishop has signed a new Fratton Park deal. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Since being recruited from Accrington Stanley for £500,000 in July 2022, he has plundered 50 goals in 120 appearances.

Indeed, in his opening two seasons he twice broke the 20-goal barrier, while this term has struck five times since his November comeback following a heart operation.

Bishop continues to be a mainstay of John Mousinho’s side, with 19th successive Championship starts, and his availability has coincided with the rejuvenation of the Blues’ campaign.

They presently stand 17th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, while Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over QPR represented a third successive win.