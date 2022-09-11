As it stands, the Blues’ chief executive anticipates no issues with fixtures against Burton (Tuesday) and Plymouth (September 17) being fulfilled.

However, according to Cullen, the indications are football will resume this week.

Chief executive Andy Cullen is confident Pompey's next two matches will go ahead, following the passing of the Queen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

And Danny Cowley’s high-flying side will head to struggling Burton on Tuesday night (7.45pm) seeking to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Cullen told The News: ‘As far as we are concerned, the two forthcoming games are definitely on.

‘Clarification with the funeral being held on the Monday (September 19) ensures that. If it had been on the Saturday (September 17) then almost certainly next Saturday’s game against Plymouth would have been postponed.

‘We are also in a good place for Tuesday and haven't heard anything from Burton to suggest otherwise.

‘The only impediment to Tuesday was resourcing issues because of policing stewarding, but we’ve heard nothing from Burton to suggest that would impinge on our game at all. We look good for that.

‘On Friday, the Football League did ask for clubs that could see issues on those games for Tuesday to contact them straightway.

‘We are preparing and planning as normal for Tuesday – and indeed Saturday.

‘We may have some conversations during the week, but, as it stands, we are planning as normal for these games to take place on Tuesday and Saturday.’

Meanwhile, Cullen admits even if this weekend’s games had gone ahead, should Pompey have been at home, it would be under threat anyway.

As it was, they were scheduled to visit Barnsley – and it was announced on Friday morning that all fixtures would be postponed.

He added: ‘If we had been at home on Saturday before the announcement was made, there were some potential challenges with stewarding, because a lot had been redeployed to London.

‘It was a non-event anyway because we weren’t at home, it was meant to be at Barnsley. So it was irrelevant in our respect.’

