The League One leaders signed 14 players last summer in a busy period of recruitment

Pompey are eyeing the January transfer window to bolster their promotion ambition. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Rich Hughes insists Pompey’s January transfer activity will centre on ‘fine-tuning’.

The sporting director oversaw a large-scale summer overhaul of John Mousinho’s squad which has helped propel them to the top of League One.

The busy Blues recruited 14 players, consisting of 11 permanent deals, of which four cost undisclosed transfer fees.

On the flip side, there were 15 departures, including five loanees and Jay Mingi and Ronan Curtis, who rejected new terms in favour of leaving as free agents.

Yet he has told fans not to expect too much change elsewhere in the squad.

Pompey last week signed former Norwich winger Josh Martin as a short-term fix. Picture: Getty

Hughes told The News: ‘We are reviewing everything. We’ve had a good start so far, but it’s just that, a good start.

‘January is an opportunity for us to reshape the squad in terms of the finer points. It’s not going to be seven or eight in or seven or eight out, we are really happy with where we are.

‘But if there are opportunities to bring in players we feel will make us better, we’ll always look to review it - and, in the two transfer windows I’ve had here, that has always been the conversation with the board.

‘The summer was a big revamp in terms of 14 players coming, but we expect January to be more around the fine-tuning. If we’re still going as well as we are at the minute, we will consolidate and build on what we have.

‘There's also a scenario where nobody comes into the building, but we’re trying to make sure we are stronger.

‘If you go into the window on December 31, you want to make sure that on February 1 you are stronger. Sometimes that might be maintaining all your players, that might be adding the right ones, that might be a loan deal, it could be a lot of different variations and permutations on that.

‘We will always plan and always plot our route accordingly, but there’s probably 10 games between now and then so a lot can change. We have to stay adaptable and flexible.’

Pompey’s injury situation, particularly on the left wing, last week saw them sign Josh Martin on a two-month deal.

In addition to a centre-half, that’s a position likely to be revisited once January comes around.

Hughes added: ‘How many do we want? I don’t know is the honest answer, it depends on various circumstances.

‘It’s not a non-committal answer, but it depends on where we are and what we need to do, so I can’t give you an answer at this point.