BREAKING: Portsmouth clash with Millwall postponed after power cut

Pompey v Millwall has been postponed | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s clash with Millwall has tonight been postponed after a power cut minutes before kick-off.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mains supply issue at Fratton Park 10 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm start time led to the clash to be called off.

A statement from the club read: ‘Tonight’s match against Millwall has been postponed for safety reasons due circumstances beyond the club’s control. We will update fans further in due course.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floodlight power was restored at 8.13pm, but the Fratton End remained in darkness as did parts of the North Stand.

The match was then officially called off at 8.41pm meaning back-to-back postponements for the Blues, after the weekend clash with Blackburn was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.