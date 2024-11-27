BREAKING: Portsmouth clash with Millwall postponed after power cut

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 20:56 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 21:14 BST
Pompey’s clash with Millwall has tonight been postponed after a power cut minutes before kick-off.

A mains supply issue at Fratton Park 10 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm start time led to the clash to be called off.

A statement from the club read: Tonight’s match against Millwall has been postponed for safety reasons due circumstances beyond the club’s control. We will update fans further in due course.’

Floodlight power was restored at 8.13pm, but the Fratton End remained in darkness as did parts of the North Stand.

The match was then officially called off at 8.41pm meaning back-to-back postponements for the Blues, after the weekend clash with Blackburn was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

