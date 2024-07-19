BREAKING: Portsmouth close in on deal for defender as transfer work accelerates
The Blues are moving in on the left-back to bolster John Mousinho’s squad ahead of their Championship return.
Farrell looks certain to be the sixth arrival of the summer, with the deal now believed to be at an advanced stage.
The 21-year-old is seen as one of the most promising talents in Australia, as he makes his name with reigning A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.
And now the Socceroos under-23 international will bolster competition in the left-back position, with Jack Sparkes and Connor Ogilvie the existing options.
Farrell could link up with his new team-mates as soon as next week, as Pompey’s pre-season gathers pace after three quickfire warm-up games against non-league opposition.
Pompey have brought in five players today after a quick start to the summer transfer window.
Jordan Williams arrived on the opening day with Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer quickly following.
Farrell’s former Central Coast Mariners team-mate Sammy Silvera then arrived on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough earlier this month, before a relative lull in activity.
The Gosford-born talent will boost a growing Aussie contingent at PO4, with Kusini Yengi impressing last season and joined by Silvera this summer.
