BREAKING: Portsmouth closing in on capturing highly-regarded Tottenham and England under-19 starlet

Pompey are closing in on making Dane Scarlett their ninth signing of the summer.

By Neil Allen
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 7:33 pm

The highly-regarded attacker has held talks over a season-long loan deal from Spurs.

And the Blues are confident of completing the switch ahead of this weekend’s League One opener at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Scarlett would inject pace into Pompey’s side, a missing characteristic Danny Cowley has been desperate to add since Marcus Harness’ exit.

Scarlett is an England under-19 regular and started their 3-1 Euro Championships final triumph over Israel earlier this month.

He has made 10 first-team appearances for Spurs, including two substitute outings in the Premier League.

Pompey’s capture of the attacker would represent something of a coup for Cowley, whose transfer business has quickened considerably during the last fortnight.

England and Spurs forward Dane Scarlett is set for a Fratton Park move. Picture: VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images
