BREAKING: Portsmouth complete exciting coup to land Tottenham Hotspur hot property

Scarlett is seen as one of the game’s hottest emerging properties and helped the Young Lions win the Uefa European Under-19 Championships this summer.

The Londoner is the youngest player to appear in a competitive fixture for Spurs, as he featured in the Europa League aged 16 years and 247 days.

He has also appeared in the Premier League amid 10 senior outings for his club.

Cowley is elated to have pulled off a coup to bring in the highly-touted 18-year-old.

He told the Pompey official site: ‘We’re delighted to have Dane with us and we’re really appreciative of Tottenham for trusting us to look after one of their young players.

‘He spent the whole of last season with the first team and featured in some of their European fixtures, training every day with world class players.

‘He’s a boy who has the world at his feet and comes here after a brilliant summer with England, playing a big part in that success.

‘There’s an intelligence beyond his years – both in and out of possession – with the timing of his runs and the movement that allows him to win space behind defenders.

‘We think those qualities will carry a real threat and add a different dimension to our team, while against the ball he has an unbelievable work ethic.

‘Dane has an infectious energy and I know that the staff at both Tottenham and the England set-up think the world of him.

‘This is his first loan and so it won’t be easy because it’s a new experience, but we’re there to support him, like we have done with many young players in the past.