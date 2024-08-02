Breaking: Portsmouth complete seventh transfer of the summer with swoop for Denmark Under-21 international and ex-Newcastle and Carlisle man

Published 2nd Aug 2024
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 19:17 BST
Pompey have completed the signing of Danish under-21 striker Elias Sorensen.

The Esbjerg player has joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal with a club option following a successful medical today.

The former Newcastle man will bolster John Mousinho’s attacking options after losing Colby Bishop for an indeterminable period of time while he deals with heart issues.

Sorensen represents Pompey’s seventh signing of the transfer window and arrives a week after recruiting Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners.

Elias Sorensen has completed his move to Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FCplaceholder image
Elias Sorensen has completed his move to Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

It remains to be seen whether he is involved in tomorrow’s final pre-season friendly at Charlton (3pm) as they seek to integrate him into English football.

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old will challenge Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee for the centre-forward positions, while has also previously operated as a number 10 and left winger.

Sorensen netted 24 goals and 12 assists in 30 appearances for Esbjerg last season as they won promotion from the third tier of Danish football. He was also declared their Player of the Season.

He was once on Newcastle’s books, although never made a first-team appearance and was instead loaned out to Carlisle and Blackpool, where he failed to score.

After being released from St James Park in the summer of 2021, the former Danish under-21 international returned home with Esbjerg.

