BREAKING: Portsmouth complete signing of exciting Fulham defender wanted by AC Milan

Pompey have completed the £500,000 signing of Ibane Bowat.

The Fulham defender arrives at Fratton Park this afternoon with the Blues handing the 21-year-old a three-year deal.

Bowat becomes the 15th signing of the summer, and gives John Mousinho’s squad the additional defensive strength they were looking for going into the transfer window.

The powerful 6ft 3in operator didn’t make a senior appearance for Fulham, but has picked up experience during loan spells in Holland with Den Bosch and TSV Hartberg in the Austrian top flight.

The likes of Italian giants AC Milan and SPL outfit Aberdeen have been linked with Bowat this summer, with Charlton previously touted for a loan move for the Londoner.