The 30-year-old has signed a one-year deal to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2023.

The former Wigan ace joins Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi, Reeco Hackett and Jayden Reid in penning new deals this summer as the expiry of their contracts drew near.

Jacobs’ commitment to Pompey means Danny Cowley now has 17 players in his ranks ahead of next term.

The midfielder has made 59 appearances since his switch from Wigan in 2020, finding the net on nine occasions.

He has attracted interest from League Two clubs Northampton and Mansfield, who kept tabs on his situation as his contract ran down.