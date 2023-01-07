The midfielder has picked up an apparent knee issue, which has ruled him out of the FA Cup clash against Spurs.

The 22-year-old was seen on the sidelines at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a knee brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caretaker boss Simon Bassey revealed on Thursday his side had picked up a further problem to the camp as injuries continue to hamper the League One side.

It does squash earlier rumours of a move to the Championship with some supporters believing his absence in the capital could be due to a January switch.

Mingi has become one of the emerging talents in the Blues’ squad, having featured 26 times in his breakout campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He answered Danny Cowley’s SOS call earlier in the season as injuries and suspensions to Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery limited availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have been dealt a major injury blow to midfielder Jay Mingi.