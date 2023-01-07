BREAKING: Portsmouth dealt major midfield injury blow ahead of Tottenham Hotspur encounter
Pompey have been dealt a major injury blow to Jay Mingi.
The midfielder has picked up an apparent knee issue, which has ruled him out of the FA Cup clash against Spurs.
The 22-year-old was seen on the sidelines at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a knee brace.
Caretaker boss Simon Bassey revealed on Thursday his side had picked up a further problem to the camp as injuries continue to hamper the League One side.
It does squash earlier rumours of a move to the Championship with some supporters believing his absence in the capital could be due to a January switch.
Mingi has become one of the emerging talents in the Blues’ squad, having featured 26 times in his breakout campaign.
He answered Danny Cowley’s SOS call earlier in the season as injuries and suspensions to Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery limited availability.
This had seen him linked with Championship trio Birmingham, Huddersfield and West Brom all keen on a January swoop.
However, those reports were quickly put to bed by the former Pompey boss, who claimed talks were under way over an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.