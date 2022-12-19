Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed West Brom, Huddersfield and Birmingham are all keen to land the promising midfielder on a permanent deal when the window opens next month.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer at Fratton Park, after having a 12-month extension triggered by the club in May.

However, the youngster revealed last week he is yet to receive any contact over any potential fresh terms.

The News understands there is no club option in Mingi’s deal when it comes to a close next summer.

The former West Ham youngster has shone in the centre of the park for Pompey, answering Cowley’s SOS call when injuries ripped through his midfield.

This has seen the once Charlton prospect thrive, now cementing his place within the engine room ranks.

West Brom are interested in Jay Mingi.

After arriving at Fratton Park in September 2021, Mingi went on to have a successful loan stay with Maidenhead before making three outings from the bench at the close of last term.

