Breaking: Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers & Co rivals hit with further significant blow ahead of League One return

Wigan have been hit with a second four-point deduction ahead of next season after failing to meet an EFL funding deadline.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th May 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read

The Latics didn’t lodge next month’s players’ wages into an agreed account by Wednesday’s cut-off point, which had been agreed last week.

Owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasimi was given extra time to deposit 125-per-cent of the forecast month wage bill but at 9am on Friday had not done so.

The newly-relegated Championship side will now start next term in League One on minus-eight points after being handed an initial four-point deduction for two previous late payments.

Uncertainty now looms over the futures of former Pompey duo Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough.

Wigan finished bottom of the Championship last season following a disappointing campaign, which also saw them hit with two separate three-point deductions.

DW Stadium.DW Stadium.
