BREAKING: Portsmouth exit as title winner departs for Peterborough

Pompey title winner Jack Sparkes has tonight joined Peterborough.

The Blues left-back has agreed a three-year deal with the Posh and departs Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee.

Sparkes’ exit follows the arrival of Aussie Jacob Farrell today, who operates in the same position as the former Exeter man.

The 23-year-old made 43 appearances last term and will be remembered for the quality of his deliveries, both from open play and set-pieces, which led to a number of important Pompey goals.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: ‘Jack did a brilliant job for us last season and I’m sure his contribution will not be forgotten.