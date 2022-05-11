BREAKING: Portsmouth eye move for Tottenham striker with Millwall leading Championship interest

But the Blues face Championship competition for the 6ft 6in front man from the likes of Millwall.

Etete is on Danny Cowley’s radar as he looks to shake up his attacking options for next term.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at League Two Northampton, before stepping up to League One with Cheltenham in January.

Etete grabbed six goals for the Cobblers, before adding another three goals from 10 starts and three outings off the bench for Michael Duff’s side.

He also started for the Robins against Pompey at Whaddon Road last month, playing 82 minutes in his side’s 1-0 success.

Etete has another year to run on his existing Spurs contract, joining the Londoners in 2018 after coming through the ranks at Notts County.

The Derby-born front man fits the bill in terms of the power and athleticism Cowley is looking to add to his side next term.

Pompey are keen on Spurs striker Kion Etete. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Talk of Championship sides being keen may appear a blow to Pompey’s hopes of landing Etete, but they will aim to use the lure of more frequent game time as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of the player.

Cowley currently doesn’t have a contracted striker within his ranks for next season, as he goes into his third transfer window.

The Pompey boss remains keen on bringing George Hirst back in after an impressive second half of the season, after joining on loan from Leicester City.

Any move for Etete doesn’t end hopes of a return for the player who grabbed 15 goals this season.

Likewise, Aiden O’Brien is a wanted man after making a strong impression following his arrival from Sunderland in January.

Cowley would like to go into his second full season at Fratton Park with at least four strikers in his ranks, with the 43-year-old also keen to inject some pace into his forward options.

Swansea’s Kyle Joseph has been mentioned as another potential option in that department.

He also spent time with Cheltenham last season, after being signed by the Welsh outfit from Wigan for £500,000.

Joseph hit four goals before ironically being replaced by Etete after his January recall - going on to make 10 Championship appearances over the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has three years remaining on his deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante is another attacking player mentioned this summer.

Pompey have already been linked with a swathe of potential additions, with the transfer window opening on June 10.