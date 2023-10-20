BREAKING: Portsmouth FA Cup clash with Chesterfield to be screened live as details revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first round reunion with Paul Cook and his National League side will take place on Sunday, November 5 (12.15pm kick-off) – and be shown on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX.

The match was always likely to garner the attention of TV bosses, as the League One leaders meet the fifth tier table-toppers.

