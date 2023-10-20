BREAKING: Portsmouth FA Cup clash with Chesterfield to be screened live as details revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first round reunion with Paul Cook and his National League side will take place on Sunday, November 5 (12.15pm kick-off) – and be shown on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX.
It means an early start for Blues fans looking to make the trek to Derbyshire, as they meet the man who guided their club to the League Two title in 2017.
The match was always likely to garner the attention of TV bosses, as the League One leaders meet the fifth tier table-toppers.
There’s also the added ingredient of not just Cook, but former Pompey favourite Gary Roberts being on the Spireites coaching staff and both Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor among the playing staff.