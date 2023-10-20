News you can trust since 1877
What Portsmouth boss thinks of Paul Cook with FA Cup reunion with former Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic man on horizon at Chesterfield

John Mousinho has lauded Paul Cook a ‘wonderful’ manager as he prepares to lock horns with the former Pompey boss in the FA Cup.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
And the Blues head coach has expressed his admiration for the League Two title-winning boss’ brand of football, as he looks forward to vying with the Scouser in the famous, old competition.

A reunion is on the horizon at the start of next month as Pompey go to National League leaders Chesterfield in the first round of the competition.

That will mean coming up against the man who so memorably guided his team to the League Two title in dramatic final-day fashion in 2017.

Mousinho is fully aware of the 56-year-old’s achievements and is a confirmed fan of his approach.

He said: ‘My experiences of Paul are nothing but positive. People speak about Paul here with very, very fond memories with the success he had.

‘I’ve come across Paul quite a few times, especially recently with his Ipswich side at this level. I think he’s a really, really wonderful head coach or manager.’

Mousinho explained the expansive brand of football Cook employs is a key factor behind why he’s a fan of the former Pompey boss.

Former Pompey boss Paul Cool (left) is set to lock horns with current head coach John Mousinho in the FA Cup.Former Pompey boss Paul Cool (left) is set to lock horns with current head coach John Mousinho in the FA Cup.
That was also seen in his previous spell at Chesterfield as they went close to reaching the Championship, with the Blues head coach now looking forward to going up against an experienced foe.

Mousinho added: ‘Paul’s had a lot of success everywhere’s he’s gone.

‘He was very unlucky with that Chesterfield side he had in that League One, where he lost out to Preston in the play-offs.

‘One of the things which was a trademark of his Chesterfield side was the football they played. I remember the (play-off) game really vividly actually. Preston came out on top but they gave them a really, really difficult time over two legs.

‘Preston ended up getting promoted and have stayed in the Championship ever since, while Chesterfield’s fortunes went the other way.

‘But in terms of football and their principles Paul obviously wants to play with, you’re seeing it again as they fly high at the top of National League playing some really good stuff.

‘I’ve watched his side in the National League play-offs and obviously what he did at Portsmouth means a lot of people have fond memories of him here. I’m looking forward to, I guess, pitting my wits against such an experienced and successful manager.’

