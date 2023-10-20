Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Blues head coach has expressed his admiration for the League Two title-winning boss’ brand of football, as he looks forward to vying with the Scouser in the famous, old competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will mean coming up against the man who so memorably guided his team to the League Two title in dramatic final-day fashion in 2017.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho is fully aware of the 56-year-old’s achievements and is a confirmed fan of his approach.

He said: ‘My experiences of Paul are nothing but positive. People speak about Paul here with very, very fond memories with the success he had.

‘I’ve come across Paul quite a few times, especially recently with his Ipswich side at this level. I think he’s a really, really wonderful head coach or manager.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho explained the expansive brand of football Cook employs is a key factor behind why he’s a fan of the former Pompey boss.

Former Pompey boss Paul Cool (left) is set to lock horns with current head coach John Mousinho in the FA Cup.

That was also seen in his previous spell at Chesterfield as they went close to reaching the Championship, with the Blues head coach now looking forward to going up against an experienced foe.

‘He was very unlucky with that Chesterfield side he had in that League One, where he lost out to Preston in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One of the things which was a trademark of his Chesterfield side was the football they played. I remember the (play-off) game really vividly actually. Preston came out on top but they gave them a really, really difficult time over two legs.

‘Preston ended up getting promoted and have stayed in the Championship ever since, while Chesterfield’s fortunes went the other way.

‘But in terms of football and their principles Paul obviously wants to play with, you’re seeing it again as they fly high at the top of National League playing some really good stuff.