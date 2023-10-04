Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented central defender has been called up into Wales’ 26-man squad for matches against Gibraltar and Croatia.

However, the suspended Joe Morrell is not included and, on this occasion, must sit out the training camp.

Pompey have also been notified of calls-ups for Paddy Lane (Northern Ireland) and Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland Under-21s).

With Poole now joining them, the Blues are allowed to postpone their trip to Northampton (October 14) – which has now been carried out.

The former Manchester United man has never played for Wales’ senior team and was last involved in a squad around two years ago.

Meanwhile, the defender is suspended for Saturday’s clash with Port Vale after collecting his fifth booking of the season during the 2-1 win over Wycombe.