Regan Poole has earned an international recall – and Pompey’s trip to Northampton is called off as a consequence.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST
The talented central defender has been called up into Wales’ 26-man squad for matches against Gibraltar and Croatia.

However, the suspended Joe Morrell is not included and, on this occasion, must sit out the training camp.

Pompey have also been notified of calls-ups for Paddy Lane (Northern Ireland) and Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland Under-21s).

With Poole now joining them, the Blues are allowed to postpone their trip to Northampton (October 14) – which has now been carried out.

The former Manchester United man has never played for Wales’ senior team and was last involved in a squad around two years ago.

This weekend he told The News of his international ambition and how he believed Pompey could be the platform to fulfilling his Wales dream.

Meanwhile, the defender is suspended for Saturday’s clash with Port Vale after collecting his fifth booking of the season during the 2-1 win over Wycombe.

Poole, Lane and Devlin will also miss the EFL Trophy encounter with Gillingham (October 10) through internatonal duty.

