Breaking: Portsmouth make third transfer capture of the day after splashing out on Bournemouth and ex-Shrewsbury man

Pompey have sealed their third capture of a hectic first day of the summer transfer window.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 19:32 BST

Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee this evening signed for the Blues on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old follows Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy into Fratton Park, while Reeco Hackett has departed for Lincoln.

The arrival of Saydee is an intriguing one, having trialled for the Blues last summer, making pre-season appearances against the Hawks and Gosport.

On that occasion, Danny Cowley declined pursuing a loan deal for the youngster, with him instead joining Shrewsbury on a season-long loan.

He subsequently scored seven goals in 38 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s men before returning to the Premier League club.

Now the Blues, with Rich Hughes and John Mousinho these days overseeing transfers, have moved to bring Saydee in on a permanent deal.

And the powerful attacker will add crucial options to a striking pool which includes Colby Bishop and in need of more strengthening.

Christian Saydee has joined Pompey from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Portsmouth FCChristian Saydee has joined Pompey from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Portsmouth FC
