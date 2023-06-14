Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee this evening signed for the Blues on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Saydee is an intriguing one, having trialled for the Blues last summer, making pre-season appearances against the Hawks and Gosport.

On that occasion, Danny Cowley declined pursuing a loan deal for the youngster, with him instead joining Shrewsbury on a season-long loan.

He subsequently scored seven goals in 38 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s men before returning to the Premier League club.

Now the Blues, with Rich Hughes and John Mousinho these days overseeing transfers, have moved to bring Saydee in on a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the powerful attacker will add crucial options to a striking pool which includes Colby Bishop and in need of more strengthening.