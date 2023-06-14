The Irishman arrives from Burton on a two-year deal and swiftly follows Will Norris into Fratton Park today.

The 26-year-old is a right-sided central defender who is comfortable on the ball and also capable of playing in a holding midfielder role.

That versatility appeals to the Blues, adding fresh options to John Mousinho’s squad as they embark on a summer overhaul.

The News understands Burton were keen to keep Shaughnessy, having made 62 appearances and scored four times since arriving in June 2021.

However, he turned down the offer of a new contract to stay at the Pirelli Stadium in favour of making the switch to Fratton Park.

Shaughnessy arrives after spells at Reading, Leeds, Hearts, Mansfield, Rochdale and, of course Burton, after moving from his native Galway in 2012.

He made 19 appearances for Burton last season, scoring once, and helped them to remain in League One, finishing 15th.